Strategic Moves: Ensuring Fertilizer Supply Amid Geopolitical Disturbances

Union Minister Anupriya Patel discussed how geopolitical events disrupted India's fertilizer supply chain, particularly affecting di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) availability. The government implemented measures like long-term supplier agreements, focus on alternative fertilizers, and financial packages to ensure timely nutrient provision to farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:19 IST
Fertilizer
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Anupriya Patel highlighted the impact of geopolitical disturbances on India's fertilizer supply chain this year, notably affecting di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) availability. Speaking at a Fertilisers Association of India seminar, she explained how these events disturbed the flow of fertilizers, posing significant challenges to agriculture.

In response, the government undertook several strategies to mitigate these disruptions. They included forging long-term agreements with supplier nations and promoting the use of alternatives, like Nano-DAP and Nano-Urea. Regular coordination with state and port authorities was also crucial to maintaining adequate supply chain efficiency.

Two significant decisions were made for the Rabi season of 2024-25, including a financial package to stabilize DAP import prices and ensuring procurement capacities remain unaffected by international market pressures. Efforts to promote self-reliance in fertilizer production, as emphasized by Minister J P Nadda, continue to be a government priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

