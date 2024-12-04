Strategic Moves: Ensuring Fertilizer Supply Amid Geopolitical Disturbances

Union Minister Anupriya Patel highlighted the impact of geopolitical disturbances on India's fertilizer supply chain this year, notably affecting di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) availability. Speaking at a Fertilisers Association of India seminar, she explained how these events disturbed the flow of fertilizers, posing significant challenges to agriculture.

In response, the government undertook several strategies to mitigate these disruptions. They included forging long-term agreements with supplier nations and promoting the use of alternatives, like Nano-DAP and Nano-Urea. Regular coordination with state and port authorities was also crucial to maintaining adequate supply chain efficiency.

Two significant decisions were made for the Rabi season of 2024-25, including a financial package to stabilize DAP import prices and ensuring procurement capacities remain unaffected by international market pressures. Efforts to promote self-reliance in fertilizer production, as emphasized by Minister J P Nadda, continue to be a government priority.

