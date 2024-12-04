Global Tension and Political Drama: A Snapshot of Today's Headlines

In a bold rebuke, NATO's Mark Rutte has condemned arms manufacturers for their insufficient production and high pricing, impacting NATO's support for Ukraine against Russia. As President-elect Donald Trump pushes for increased defense spending, Rutte argues the existing 2% GDP defense target is inadequate for future deterrence.

Simultaneously, Syrian government forces and rebels clashed fiercely near Hama, following significant rebel advances including the capture of Aleppo. This battle is crucial as the rebels near central Syria, threatening President Bashar al-Assad's forces.

In Asia, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces impeachment proceedings after a failed martial law declaration sparked by political unrest. Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden touts a significant railway expansion project in Angola to enhance mineral exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)