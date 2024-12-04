Empowering Women Farmers: Boosting Productivity and Narrowing Gender Gaps

Women farmers hold the promise of enhancing agricultural productivity by 20-30%, according to Subroto Geed, President of Corteva Agriscience (South Asia).

Geed shared the company's vision to empower 2 million women farmers by 2030, underscoring the pivotal role of Farmers Producers Organisations (FPOs) in this initiative. Speaking to PTI, he highlighted the significant challenges facing agriculture, such as climate change and a shrinking workforce.

Corteva's engagement with 65 FPOs across five Indian states currently impacts over 33,000 women farmers. Geed emphasized that empowering women farmers involves building capabilities and encouraging the adoption of new technologies to combat the sector's challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)