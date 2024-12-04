Left Menu

Assam Rifles Seizes Record Haul of Contraband in Mizoram Operations

In a significant crackdown, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Customs and police, seized 8,000 kgs of illegal Areca Nuts and 22.676 kg of Methamphetamine worth Rs 68.03 crore in separate operations in Mizoram's Champhai district. These efforts underscore ongoing challenges in combating cross-border smuggling.

In a decisive blow to smuggling operations, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Customs Preventive Force, seized approximately 8,000 kgs of illegal Areca Nuts valued at Rs 56 lakh in the Ngur area of Champhai district. This substantial recovery was achieved on Tuesday, as reported in an official press release.

Based on specific intelligence, the joint operation with the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, resulted in the handover of the seized consignment for further legal processing. Mizoram's persistent contraband smuggling poses a significant challenge, and Assam Rifles has been relentless in its crackdown on illegal operations, earning the title of 'Sentinels of Northeast'.

In another operation, Assam Rifles, in partnership with the Excise and Narcotics Department, apprehended a suspect and 22 grams of Heroin No. 4 worth Rs 15.40 lakh in the Zote area. Additionally, a strategic ambush led to the seizure of 22.676 kg of Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 68.03 crore near Zokhawthar, underscoring the joint efforts of local authorities.

