Gujarat Government Announces DA Hike for State Employees

The Gujarat government has declared a 3 per cent increase in the dearness allowance for its employees and pensioners, taking it to 53 per cent of the basic pay. This adjustment affects approximately nine lakh individuals and will apply retroactively from July 1, 2024.

According to a resolution from the finance department under the Gujarat State Services (Pay Revision) Rules, 2016, the increase will benefit state government and panchayat employees, alongside academic and non-academic staff in secondary and higher secondary institutions.

Arrears for July through November will be paid alongside the December salary in January 2025. Primary teachers and employees on deputation or transfer will also receive the revised pay benefits following appropriate modifications.

