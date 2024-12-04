Left Menu

Opposition Leaders Halted at Border Amidst Sambhal Tensions

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticized the government's decision to stop top party leaders from visiting the violence-hit Sambhal. As tensions rose following a deadly incident, opposition figures accused the ruling party of concealing the truth. The events sparked widespread debate on political transparency and accountability in India.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a striking condemnation, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor lambasted the Indian government after top opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were prevented from crossing into Sambhal, a region recently embroiled in violence. Tharoor insisted that public representatives bear a duty to connect with their constituents and address their concerns.

Five individuals lost their lives in a significant incident at Sambhal, underscoring urgent questions about governance and public accountability. 'In the modern age, we face pressing contemporary issues that demand attention over reviving ancient disputes,' Tharoor expressed to ANI, accusing the government of stifling interaction between leaders and citizens.

Security barriers halted the Congress convoy at the Ghazipur border, causing a traffic chokehold on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav asserted that the Uttar Pradesh government is fearful that any delegation's visit to Sambhal could unveil unsettling truths. 'What are they trying to hide?' questioned party leader Akhilesh Yadav, alleging that the administration acted under BJP instructions.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate supported the claim that Rahul Gandhi simply sought to meet the victims' families, not incite unrest. Despite speaking with police leaders, they remained barred, raising serious questions about the motives behind these restrictions.

The violence in Sambhal, triggered by an ASI survey of a Mughal-era mosque, pointed to historical contentions claiming the site as a former Hindu temple, sparking debates on the handling of such sensitive matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

