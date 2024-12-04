Nandyal MP Pushes for Inclusion of Beda Budaga Jangam in Scheduled Caste List
Byreddy Shabari, MP from Nandyal, has called on the central government to include the 'Beda Budaga Jangam' community in the Scheduled Caste list. The community, which has a rich cultural heritage but faces marginalization, seeks recognition for social and economic upliftment.
In a significant push for social justice, Telugu Desam Party MP from the Nandyal constituency, Byreddy Shabari, has urgently called on Union Cabinet Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, to ensure the inclusion of the 'Beda Budaga Jangam' caste in the Scheduled Caste list. This community is characterized by its unique nomadic lifestyle and rich cultural heritage.
Shabari highlighted that the Beda Budaga Jangam community has struggled with marginalization, attributed to their itinerant lifestyle, which has hindered their integration into mainstream society. Despite the Andhra Pradesh government's resolution to include them in the Scheduled Caste list, the community continues to await central approval, leaving them vulnerable in terms of social and economic status.
The Andhra Pradesh government has made earnest efforts, passing resolutions and forwarding proposals to the central government. Shabari has urged for expedited action from the central authorities, emphasizing the social upliftment and justice at stake for the Beda Budaga Jangam community.
