Left Menu

Nandyal MP Pushes for Inclusion of Beda Budaga Jangam in Scheduled Caste List

Byreddy Shabari, MP from Nandyal, has called on the central government to include the 'Beda Budaga Jangam' community in the Scheduled Caste list. The community, which has a rich cultural heritage but faces marginalization, seeks recognition for social and economic upliftment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 23:08 IST
Nandyal MP Pushes for Inclusion of Beda Budaga Jangam in Scheduled Caste List
Nandyal MP Byreddy Shabari met Union Minister Virender Kumar. (Photo/@ByreddyShabari). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push for social justice, Telugu Desam Party MP from the Nandyal constituency, Byreddy Shabari, has urgently called on Union Cabinet Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, to ensure the inclusion of the 'Beda Budaga Jangam' caste in the Scheduled Caste list. This community is characterized by its unique nomadic lifestyle and rich cultural heritage.

Shabari highlighted that the Beda Budaga Jangam community has struggled with marginalization, attributed to their itinerant lifestyle, which has hindered their integration into mainstream society. Despite the Andhra Pradesh government's resolution to include them in the Scheduled Caste list, the community continues to await central approval, leaving them vulnerable in terms of social and economic status.

The Andhra Pradesh government has made earnest efforts, passing resolutions and forwarding proposals to the central government. Shabari has urged for expedited action from the central authorities, emphasizing the social upliftment and justice at stake for the Beda Budaga Jangam community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024