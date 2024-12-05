Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era for Digital Assets?

Bitcoin has surged past the $100,000 milestone, driven by investor confidence in favorable regulatory shifts in the U.S. Geoff Kendrick, the global head of digital assets research at Standard Chartered, remarked on the significance of ETF inflows in this substantial institutional support.

Amidst this cryptocurrency rally, major Wall Street indexes have set new records as expectations for further U.S. interest rate cuts rise. The implied chance of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut in December has increased to approximately 75%, influencing investor behavior across global financial markets.

While Asian stocks exhibited varied performances, key indices like Japan's Nikkei rose by 0.6%, and the Hang Seng fell by 1%. Meanwhile, in commodities, iron ore prices are buoyed by expectations of Chinese stimulus, and Brent crude futures saw a small increase ahead of an OPEC+ meeting.

