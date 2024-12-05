Left Menu

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era for Digital Assets?

Bitcoin soared past $100,000 amid optimism for regulatory changes and institutional support, particularly from ETF inflows. As U.S. interest rates face possible cuts, global markets react with notable trends, including record highs in Wall Street indexes and mixed performances in Asian stocks. Commodity markets adjust amidst geopolitical factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 08:41 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 08:41 IST
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era for Digital Assets?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bitcoin has surged past the $100,000 milestone, driven by investor confidence in favorable regulatory shifts in the U.S. Geoff Kendrick, the global head of digital assets research at Standard Chartered, remarked on the significance of ETF inflows in this substantial institutional support.

Amidst this cryptocurrency rally, major Wall Street indexes have set new records as expectations for further U.S. interest rate cuts rise. The implied chance of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut in December has increased to approximately 75%, influencing investor behavior across global financial markets.

While Asian stocks exhibited varied performances, key indices like Japan's Nikkei rose by 0.6%, and the Hang Seng fell by 1%. Meanwhile, in commodities, iron ore prices are buoyed by expectations of Chinese stimulus, and Brent crude futures saw a small increase ahead of an OPEC+ meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024