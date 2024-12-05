Calls for UN Action Amid Rising Violence in Bangladesh
Spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur has urged the United Nations to intervene in the escalating violence against minority communities in Bangladesh. The arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das has intensified tensions. Criticism mounts over UN's inaction, with demands for immediate action or dissolution.
Spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur has called upon the United Nations to address the increasing violence in Bangladesh, threatening the body's dissolution if it fails to act. Thakur emphasized his concerns through a letter to the UN, highlighting the recent incidents as a severe breach of human rights.
According to Thakur, the violence against Hindus escalated following the arrest of religious leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, who remains incarcerated on sedition charges. The situation worsened post the political shift with the departure of Sheikh Hasina's government, leading to intensified hostility towards minority communities.
The controversy over Das's imprisonment has stirred international discontent, drawing criticism from entities like ISKCON, which also faced accusations of inciting communal tensions. The Ministry of External Affairs condemned the arrest, while international advocacy groups urge for Das's release and protection for his legal representatives in Bangladesh.
