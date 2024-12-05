Opposition Stages Fiery Protest in Parliament over Adani Controversy

In a bold demonstration, Opposition MPs, led by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, gathered at the Parliament premises to protest the controversial Adani issue. The demonstrators donned jackets bearing slogans like 'Modi Adani Ek Hai, Adani safe hai,' highlighting their demands and grievances.

Rahul Gandhi articulated the Opposition's stance, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot initiate an investigation into Adani without implicating himself, a sentiment echoed by the protest's symbolic apparel. Priyanka Gandhi joined her colleagues in this heated demonstration as Parliament's Winter Session faced significant disruptions.

The Adani Group, amidst these political tensions, firmly denied allegations from the US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, asserting their compliance with global governance standards. A spokesperson emphasized the group's adherence to legal norms, dismissing charges as unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)