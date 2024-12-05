Left Menu

Opposition Stages Fiery Protest in Parliament over Adani Controversy

Opposition MPs, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, protested in Parliament against the Adani issue. Sporting jackets with slogans implicating Prime Minister Modi, leaders demanded a probe into the allegations. The Adani Group denies US charges, asserting innocence and commitment to legal compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 11:32 IST
Opposition Stages Fiery Protest in Parliament over Adani Controversy
Opposition MPs wear jackets symbolising their protest over the Adani issue (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold demonstration, Opposition MPs, led by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, gathered at the Parliament premises to protest the controversial Adani issue. The demonstrators donned jackets bearing slogans like 'Modi Adani Ek Hai, Adani safe hai,' highlighting their demands and grievances.

Rahul Gandhi articulated the Opposition's stance, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot initiate an investigation into Adani without implicating himself, a sentiment echoed by the protest's symbolic apparel. Priyanka Gandhi joined her colleagues in this heated demonstration as Parliament's Winter Session faced significant disruptions.

The Adani Group, amidst these political tensions, firmly denied allegations from the US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, asserting their compliance with global governance standards. A spokesperson emphasized the group's adherence to legal norms, dismissing charges as unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024