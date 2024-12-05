Left Menu

Bitcoin Soars Past $100K Amid Market Shifts and Trump’s Crypto Move

Bitcoin hits a landmark $100,000 as Asian shares rise following a Wall Street rally. The surge was fueled by Trump's SEC nominee, Paul Atkins. Meanwhile, President Yoon faces potential impeachment in South Korea. U.S. stock indices hit all-time highs, and AI optimism boosts tech stocks like Nvidia and Salesforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 05-12-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 11:36 IST
Bitcoin Soars Past $100K Amid Market Shifts and Trump’s Crypto Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Bitcoin achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing $100,000, bolstered by President-elect Donald Trump's choice of Paul Atkins, a known crypto advocate, for the SEC leadership. This move sent shockwaves through the market, triggering a late surge in cryptocurrency value.

Major stock indices across Asia and the U.S. showed positive movement, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting record highs, supported by a rosy outlook on artificial intelligence developments. Notably, Salesforce and Nvidia played pivotal roles in driving optimism on tech stocks.

In contrast, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faced political turmoil with potential impeachment looming over a revoked martial law declaration. Meanwhile, shifting economic dynamics focus on the U.S. job market and Federal Reserve's interest rate strategies, alongside concerns about inflation possibly altering future monetary policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024