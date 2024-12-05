Bitcoin Soars Past $100K Amid Market Shifts and Trump’s Crypto Move

Bitcoin achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing $100,000, bolstered by President-elect Donald Trump's choice of Paul Atkins, a known crypto advocate, for the SEC leadership. This move sent shockwaves through the market, triggering a late surge in cryptocurrency value.

Major stock indices across Asia and the U.S. showed positive movement, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting record highs, supported by a rosy outlook on artificial intelligence developments. Notably, Salesforce and Nvidia played pivotal roles in driving optimism on tech stocks.

In contrast, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faced political turmoil with potential impeachment looming over a revoked martial law declaration. Meanwhile, shifting economic dynamics focus on the U.S. job market and Federal Reserve's interest rate strategies, alongside concerns about inflation possibly altering future monetary policy.

