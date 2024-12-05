Left Menu

SEBI Proposes Changes to Client Fund Settlement Rules

SEBI proposed a new rule to settle clients' funds, who haven't traded in 30 days, on designated running account settlement dates. This aims to simplify business processes and protect investors, addressing industry concerns about inefficiencies in the current daily settlement system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:18 IST
SEBI Proposes Changes to Client Fund Settlement Rules
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has introduced a proposal aimed at revising the settlement schedule for client funds. Under this proposal, funds of clients who have not engaged in trading activity over the previous 30 days will be settled on specific upcoming settlement dates.

This change, detailed in a consultation paper, is part of SEBI's broader effort to streamline business operations while ensuring investor protection. The adjustment will align with the monthly running account settlement cycle as outlined in annual calendars issued by stock exchanges.

The current system requires stock brokers to identify and potentially settle these accounts daily, a process deemed inefficient by the Brokers' Industry Standards Forum. SEBI invites public feedback on the proposed changes until December 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024