Bank of Baroda Expands Pension Disbursement in West Bengal

Bank of Baroda is now a pension disbursing bank for West Bengal under the Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995. A Memorandum of Understanding with EPFO's Kolkata office facilitates pension services through its branches and ATMs, aiding employees of various PSUs and industrial sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bank of Baroda has been designated as a pension disbursing bank in West Bengal under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995. The decision follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the bank's Kolkata Zone and the EPFO's Kolkata Regional Office.

This development means pensioners in West Bengal can now access pension services through Bank of Baroda's extensive network, which includes over 300 branches and 400 ATMs throughout the state.

The bank stated that this service will facilitate pension disbursements for employees of central and state PSUs, municipalities, and various industrial establishments within West Bengal, enhancing convenience for numerous recipients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

