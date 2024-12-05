Ahmedabad Shopping Festival: A Fusion of Culture and Commerce

Launched under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Ahmedabad Shopping Festival promises 95 days of vibrant cultural and commercial activities, originating on Dussehra, October 12, 2024. The festival, an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 2019, aims to highlight Ahmedabad's rich heritage while empowering local businesses and boosting tourism.

Organized alongside the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and the Government of Gujarat, this grand celebration rivals global festivals, spanning the city's major shopping districts and prominent hotspots. Iconic attractions such as Sabarmati Riverfront and Law Garden are featured, enhancing the appeal, with over 20 lakh visitors enjoying the festivities in its first phase alone.

The festival introduces enticing deals, lucky draws, and vibrant experiences, resulting in a significant boost for local businesses. Recent sales figures revealed a 20.5% growth compared to the previous year, reflecting effective marketing strategies and well-received entertainment and shopping opportunities, setting Ahmedabad as an essential commercial hub.

