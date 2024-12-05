Left Menu

Central Banks Boost Gold Reserves with Record Purchases in October

Central banks, led by the Reserve Bank of India, surged their gold reserves to 60 tonnes in October, according to the World Gold Council. The RBI added 27 tonnes, increasing India's total gold holdings to 882 tonnes. Emerging markets such as Turkey and Poland also contributed to significant global net purchases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:05 IST
Central Banks Boost Gold Reserves with Record Purchases in October
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Central banks have significantly boosted their gold reserves, with October seeing a surge to 60 tonnes, according to the World Gold Council. The Reserve Bank of India led these purchases, acquiring 27 tonnes to increase its total gold holdings to 882 tonnes. This marks a substantial five-fold increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Emerging market central banks continue to dominate these purchases, with Turkey adding 72 tonnes and Poland contributing 69 tonnes from January to October 2024. These three central banks accounted for 60% of total global net purchases this year, the WGC reported. Turkey's October net purchases marked the 17th consecutive month of gold buying, while Poland recorded its seventh consecutive month with 8 tonnes.

The National Bank of Kazakhstan, despite adding 5 tonnes in October, remains a net seller, while the Czech National Bank and Kyrgyzstan also increased their reserves. The Bank of Ghana's gold reserves rose to 28 tonnes after purchasing 1 tonne in October, continuing a steady increase since May 2023 from under 9 tonnes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024