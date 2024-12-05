Moody's Elevates OYO's Rating Amid Strategic Acquisitions and Debt Overhaul
Moody's has upgraded the corporate family rating of Oravel Stays Limited, OYO's parent company, due to a strategic refinancing plan and US-based Motel 6 acquisition. This move is expected to lower interest expenses and lead to positive cash flow by FY25-26. The company's enhanced financial outlook reflects stable earnings projections.
- Country:
- India
In a significant upgrade, Moody's has revised the corporate family rating of Oravel Stays Limited, OYO's parent company, reflecting improvements in its financial strategy and acquisition plans.
Moody's announced a B2 rating for OYO Singapore's upcoming $825 million senior secured term loan. Backed by Deutsche Bank, this loan will ease refinancing pressures and fund the proposed $525 million acquisition of Motel 6, enhancing OYO's market presence.
According to Moody's, reducing interest expenses and ongoing earnings growth position OYO to achieve positive cash flow by FY25-26. This stable outlook marks a pivotal financial turnaround for the company, providing robust credit metrics aligned with its improved rating.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Godrej Properties Expands with Landmark 53-acre Land Acquisition in Kolkata
Bharti Global Strengthens Stake in BT Group with Strategic Acquisition
DPIIT Greenlights Hinduja's Bold Move: IIHL's Strategic Acquisition of Reliance Capital
SOLIZE Corporation Enhances Digital Engineering with SiM24 Acquisition
NHRC Intervenes in Telangana Land Acquisition Controversy