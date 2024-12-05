Left Menu

OPEC+ Delays Oil Output Rise Amid Global Challenges

OPEC+ has postponed the increase in oil output for three months and extended the full unwinding of cuts to the end of 2026 due to weak demand and increased production outside the group. The decision reflects the group's strategy amid significant global economic shifts and geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:45 IST
OPEC+ Delays Oil Output Rise Amid Global Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OPEC+, the influential alliance comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and key allies including Russia, announced on Thursday the postponement of its planned oil output rise by three months to April 2025. The full unwinding of production cuts has also been extended by a year, up to the end of 2026, attributed to weak demand and surging production outside the bloc.

This delay signifies the group's cautious approach in stabilizing oil prices, which have hovered mostly between $70 to $80 per barrel this year. The decision comes despite the group maintaining supply cuts, influencing Brent crude trading to near $72 a barrel. The postponement shifts market attention to geopolitical events, including potential actions by the U.S. administration, which could impact global oil dynamics.

OPEC+ has made a series of strategic cuts to support the market since 2022, withholding 5.86 million barrels per day, equating to approximately 5.7% of global demand. The group's latest agreement extends these cuts and modifies previous plans to unwind certain reductions, marking a continued effort to navigate a complex global economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024