Axis Bank Empowers Women with 'ARISE' Savings Account

On Thursday, Axis Bank introduced the 'ARISE Women's Savings Account', a specialized banking service designed to address the financial and healthcare requirements of women.

The account is replete with services such as experts for women, a personalized stock basket, and an array of benefits focusing on health, lifestyle, and family support, as per a bank statement. Notably, account holders will benefit from a waiver on small to medium locker fees for the first year, with a 50% discount in the following year.

In other news, IIFL Home Finance is set to launch a public issue to raise Rs 500 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The offer, slated to open on December 6 and conclude by December 19, aims to provide a range of NCD series with interest rates between 8.85% and 9.25% per annum.

(With inputs from agencies.)