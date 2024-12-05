Axis Bank Empowers Women with 'ARISE' Savings Account
Axis Bank has launched the 'ARISE Women's Savings Account' aimed at fulfilling women's financial and healthcare needs. This account provides access to tailored services, financial advice, and health benefits. Meanwhile, IIFL Home Finance plans to raise Rs 500 crore through the issuance of redeemable debentures.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, Axis Bank introduced the 'ARISE Women's Savings Account', a specialized banking service designed to address the financial and healthcare requirements of women.
The account is replete with services such as experts for women, a personalized stock basket, and an array of benefits focusing on health, lifestyle, and family support, as per a bank statement. Notably, account holders will benefit from a waiver on small to medium locker fees for the first year, with a 50% discount in the following year.
In other news, IIFL Home Finance is set to launch a public issue to raise Rs 500 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The offer, slated to open on December 6 and conclude by December 19, aims to provide a range of NCD series with interest rates between 8.85% and 9.25% per annum.
(With inputs from agencies.)