Left Menu

OPEC+ Defers Oil Output Increase Amid Global Shifts

OPEC+ has delayed its plan to increase oil output, extending output cuts until the end of 2026 due to weak demand and increased production outside the group. Despite these cuts, oil prices remain low, with global focus shifting towards potential impacts of U.S. policy changes under President-elect Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:45 IST
OPEC+ Defers Oil Output Increase Amid Global Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, OPEC+ has decided to postpone its plan to hike oil output by three months, now targeting an April start, while also extending the full unwinding of production cuts until the end of 2026. The decision comes as global oil demand weakens and production surges outside the group.

Oil prices have been stable against expectations, with Brent crude largely trading between $70 and $80 per barrel. The postponement reflects the complex global dynamics at play, including uncertain geopolitics with the upcoming U.S. administration under President-elect Donald Trump, which could influence the market further through sanctions and tariffs.

OPEC+ continues to withhold 5.86 million barrels per day from the market, a strategic move to stabilize prices amid supply fluctuations. This includes significant voluntary cuts by key members, underscoring the group's cautious approach in responding to global market signals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024