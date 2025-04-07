Deadline Looms for Trump Administration Over Wrongful Deportation Case

The Trump administration confronts a fast-approaching deadline to comply with a court order mandating the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man wrongly deported to El Salvador. Despite Judge Paula Xinis's order to bring him back by Monday, the administration has appealed to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Judge Xinis emphasized in her decision that the United States had acted without lawful authority in detaining and deporting Abrego Garcia. He had resided legally in the U.S. with a work permit. Xinis criticized his deportation as 'wholly lawless,' demanding his return.

Amid growing scrutiny over intensified immigration enforcement, the administration has conceded deportation errors but stated an inability to compel El Salvador to return Abrego Garcia. Allegations of his gang involvement have been denied by his lawyers, who highlight his compliance with U.S. immigration directives and absence of criminal charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)