Devendra Fadnavis Assumes Third Term as Maharashtra CM Amid Celebrations

Amruta Fadnavis expressed her happiness as Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in for his third term as Maharashtra Chief Minister. The ceremony at Azad Maidan was attended by prominent leaders and personalities. The BJP-led alliance secured a historic victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections with 235 seats.

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of newly elected Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, expressed her delight following her husband's oath-taking ceremony, marking his third term in office. She conveyed her confidence in his continuing dedication to serving the people of Maharashtra. "I am happy. Devendra ji has taken oath as CM for the third time today. He has served the people and will continue to do so in future too," she told ANI after the ceremony.

Amruta also emphasized the necessity for new schemes and modern agricultural techniques at lower or no interest rates for farmers. "More schemes should be added up as per the requirements," she stated, highlighting the importance of modernizing the agricultural sector. Before the swearing-in, she praised the "Ladki Behen" initiative, calling it a significant project.

The event at Mumbai's Azad Maidan saw a gathering of prominent politicians and celebrities. Among the attendees were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, several Chief Ministers, and notable figures such as cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance celebrated a landslide victory in the 2024 elections, securing 235 assembly seats.

Devendra Fadnavis, a career politician from Nagpur, first entered politics in 1992. With a strong educational background, Fadnavis has consistently climbed the political ladder, holding various portfolios throughout his career. His tenure has seen significant projects like the Samruddhi Expressway and Mumbai Next. The BJP's historic win in the recent assembly elections underscores Fadnavis's leadership in Maharashtra.

