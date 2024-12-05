Syria's Crisis: A Call for Humanitarian Access and Political Resolution
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the urgent need for humanitarian access and a political process in Syria. He urged influential parties to protect civilians, amidst escalating violence that highlights a failure to establish peace. Syrian rebels' capture of Hama marks a significant development in the conflict.
The United Nations has called for immediate humanitarian access for civilians in Syria and a revitalization of the U.N.-facilitated political process to cease hostilities, as stated by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday.
Guterres appealed to all influential parties to contribute to the relief of the Syrian people, stressing their obligation to protect civilians. The ongoing violence endangers tens of thousands amid an already volatile region, he reported.
Highlighting the situation's gravity, Guterres pointed to a longstanding failure in the de-escalation agreements to secure a true nationwide ceasefire or instigate a serious political process adhering to Security Council directives. This comes as Syrian rebels' seizure of Hama constitutes a major development, undermining President Bashar al-Assad and his alliances with Russia and Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
