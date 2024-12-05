Russia Faces Tough Winter Crop Challenges Amid Record Poor Conditions

Russia's winter crops are faring poorly, with over 37% either in suboptimal condition or having failed to sprout, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev revealed on Thursday. This situation presents a stark contrast to last year, when only 4% faced similar issues, as government analysts warned of challenging harvest predictions.

The ProZerno Centre, referencing the state weather forecast from December 4, highlighted this unprecedented low. Patrushev, speaking to Interfax, indicated a possible switch to spring crops might be necessary, stating, "We've just sown the winter crops, and they are not in very good condition." Meanwhile, Russian wheat exports remain robust despite government controls.

In an official November report, a lack of precipitation and soil moisture deficits across key agricultural regions like Rostov, Krasnodar, and Stavropol was noted, exacerbating conditions. Wheat, which forms the bulk of Russia's winter grain crops, faces a projected yield drop to 83 million tons due to harsh winter weather conditions and ongoing droughts.

