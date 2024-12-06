Left Menu

Indigenous Farming: A Beacon of Sustainability Against Brazil's Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Indigenous communities in Brazil, such as the Guarani and Kaiowá, are reclaiming degraded lands and increasing food production with government support. A subsidy programme allows them to sell crops to the government, promoting sustainability and preserving natural resources, despite political opposition to recent land reoccupations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 00:44 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 00:44 IST
Indigenous Farming: A Beacon of Sustainability Against Brazil's Greenhouse Gas Emissions

In the heart of Brazil's Midwest, Indigenous communities like the Guarani and Kaiowá are transforming reclaimed lands into productive farmland. With government subsidies, they're pioneering sustainable agriculture, challenging the nation's deforestation-driven industries.

Farming on retaken territories, once pounded hard by cattle herds, Guarani and Kaiowá are sowing a path towards sustainability. The land, enriched with traditional techniques, now yields crops sold to the government without legal land titles.

This innovative model, part of Brazil's Food Acquisition Programme, supports vulnerable communities and slows environmental degradation. Yet, Congress' resistance threatens these efforts, as proposed laws aim to reverse Indigenous land reoccupations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024