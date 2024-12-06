Chevron's Fiscal Overhaul: $1.5 Billion in Fourth-Quarter Charges

Chevron, the U.S. oil giant, announced on Thursday that it will incur up to $1.5 billion in fourth-quarter charges related to restructuring, asset impairments, and property sale expenses.

The corporation is set to undergo job cuts and relocations over the next two years but did not specify the number of affected positions out of its 45,000 workers. These measures come amidst a prolonged profit downturn that has forced the company to borrow for shareholder payouts.

Chevron's strategy includes a $3 billion cost reduction through 2026, partly by lowering project spending and capital commitments, including abandoning large expenditures in Kazakhstan and scaling down U.S. shale operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)