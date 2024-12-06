Salih Takes the Helm: New Leader for Lakshadweep's BJYM

In a significant appointment, Advocate PM Mohammed Salih has been announced as the new State President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) for Lakshadweep, according to an official release.

Salih, who actively participates in the territory's political landscape and practices law, is set to lead the youth wing's activities, with an emphasis on engaging young voters and promoting leadership.

The BJYM, an integral part of the BJP, relies on Salih's leadership to advance its outreach efforts and tackle local developmental issues, reflecting the party's commitment to a youth-centric leadership model. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)