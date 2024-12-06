Left Menu

Delhi's Winter Arrives with Cooling Temperatures and Air Quality Improvement

Delhi experiences a dip in temperature as northwesterly winds mark the start of winter. While the minimum temperature drops to 8.5°C, air quality improves after persistent pollution. The IMD forecasts further decline in temperatures with minimal cold wave probability, while AQI shifts from severe to moderate levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 10:01 IST
Delhi's Winter Arrives with Cooling Temperatures and Air Quality Improvement
Minimum temperature dropped to 8.5 degree Celsius in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital, Delhi, experienced a notable drop in temperature on Friday morning, with the minimum recorded at 8.5 degrees Celsius, marking a two-degree decrease from the previous day. This change, attributed to cold northwesterly winds, signals the onset of winter in the region.

A shallow fog also enveloped the city, while the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that temperatures might dip further to 6 degrees Celsius by December 10. Earlier this week, on December 4, Delhi's minimum temperature was noted at 12 degrees Celsius.

Amidst the drop in temperatures, the residents also witnessed an improvement in air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) improving to a 'moderate' category at 183, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. While areas like Chandani Chowk and ITO reported levels of 183, others like Anand Vihar and Rohini were still categorized as 'poor,' with AQI readings of 246 and 217, respectively.

Despite this improvement, parts of the city continued to reel under 'poor' air quality levels post-Diwali, causing respiratory and other health issues. However, the Supreme Court's decision to relax the GRAP stage IV restrictions to stage II reflects the AQI enhancement.

Looking ahead, the IMD forecasts a further decrease in minimum temperatures over the coming week in Northwest India, while the probability of cold wave conditions remains low, particularly towards the end of the first week of December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024