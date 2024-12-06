Delhi's Winter Arrives with Cooling Temperatures and Air Quality Improvement

The national capital, Delhi, experienced a notable drop in temperature on Friday morning, with the minimum recorded at 8.5 degrees Celsius, marking a two-degree decrease from the previous day. This change, attributed to cold northwesterly winds, signals the onset of winter in the region.

A shallow fog also enveloped the city, while the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that temperatures might dip further to 6 degrees Celsius by December 10. Earlier this week, on December 4, Delhi's minimum temperature was noted at 12 degrees Celsius.

Amidst the drop in temperatures, the residents also witnessed an improvement in air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) improving to a 'moderate' category at 183, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. While areas like Chandani Chowk and ITO reported levels of 183, others like Anand Vihar and Rohini were still categorized as 'poor,' with AQI readings of 246 and 217, respectively.

Despite this improvement, parts of the city continued to reel under 'poor' air quality levels post-Diwali, causing respiratory and other health issues. However, the Supreme Court's decision to relax the GRAP stage IV restrictions to stage II reflects the AQI enhancement.

Looking ahead, the IMD forecasts a further decrease in minimum temperatures over the coming week in Northwest India, while the probability of cold wave conditions remains low, particularly towards the end of the first week of December.

(With inputs from agencies.)