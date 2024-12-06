Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh's 'Praja Darbar' resolves 75 per cent of grievances in 50 days

Minister for Human Resources Development (HRD), Information Technology (IT), and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, has become a ray of hope for the people of Andhra Pradesh through his flagship initiative, 'Praja Darbar,' officials said on Friday. As per a release, on its 50th day, the program achieved significant milestones by addressing a wide range of issues, including land disputes, medical emergencies, and administrative concerns, resolving 75 per cent of the 5,810 petitions submitted.

The Praja Darbar initiative has provided relief to citizens suffering under the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government. Since its establishment, the coalition administration has continuously stood by the people, holding 50 sessions to hear their worries and provide consolation.

Minister Lokesh's efforts have resulted in remarkable outcomes compared to previous Praja Darbar initiatives led by other public officials. Out of the 5,810 petitions received, 4,400 have been addressed, leaving 1,410 still under review. Human resources, health, Panchayat Raj, municipal administration, revenue, and home departments have been the primary areas of concern. The program has resolved 1,170 out of 1,585 land dispute cases, the release said. In one instance, Murududla Raju from Rajavaram in the West Godavari district sought assistance for a 1.04-acre piece of land encroached upon for decades. Following Minister Lokesh's directive, officials conducted a survey and demarcated the borders, resolving the issue.

Similarly, 1,158 of the 1,276 petitions related to the Home Department have been addressed, with only 118 remaining. Around 800 job applications have been submitted, and 347 individuals are set to receive employment offers. Additionally, approximately 350 pension-related applications have been processed successfully, the release said. As per the release, Minister Lokesh's responsiveness to individual grievances has won him widespread admiration. For instance, Gade Shiva Satyanarayana from Pedilivari Palem in the Bapatla district had been struggling for months to correct an error in his daughter's birth certificate. After meeting Minister Lokesh, the issue was resolved promptly, and a new certificate was issued.

The minister has also played a crucial role in saving lives. One such case involved Singapogu Sushanti, a lecturer from the Prakasam region who was in a coma and pregnant following a severe traffic accident. After her family reached out on social media, Minister Lokesh facilitated a grant of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, the release said. The Praja Darbar program has also extended its support to Gulf migrants who were cheated by agents. Minister Lokesh intervened to rescue 21 individuals and bring them back home, reuniting them with their families, it added. (ANI)

