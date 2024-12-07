Srinagar freezes as temperature drops down to -4.1 degrees Celsius

A cold wave tightened grip in Srinagar as the temperatures dropped down to -4.1 degree Celsius. The cold wave has however resulted as a boon for the local business and hotels with a rise in the tourist footfall and an increase in the number of tourism activities in the Dal Lake.

Visuals showed the local residents and tourists dressed up in heavy winter clothing and sitting near bonfires to adapt to the cold weather. A tourist from Rajasthan said that despite the cold wave in the state, there was a huge footfall of tourists.

"It is very cold here in Srinagar. The temperatures have dropped down. However, we came here to enjoy the winters and there a lot of other tourists here as well," the tourist said. Temperatures are expected to drop down further as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Additionally, one or two spells of rain or thundershower can also be expected in the state. Earlier on December 6, the minimum temperature recorded in Srinagar was 4 degrees Celsius.

Notably, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of the Northwest of India from December 8 which could also result in the winter becoming more severe as per the Indian Meteorological Department. In winter, the fog makes Srinagar feel like a forgotten city from another time--full of mystery, quiet beauty, and a peaceful serenity that's hard to find elsewhere.

The fog also brings a chill to the air, but there's warmth to be found in the hearths of Kashmiri homes. Inside, families huddle around traditional kangris (firepots), the orange glow from the flames casting a comforting light through windows blurred by frost. The vibrant life of the city continues in this subdued, almost ghostly atmosphere, where every corner holds the potential for discovery, yet everything seems to be quietly waiting. (ANI)

