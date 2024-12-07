Left Menu

Gujarat CM Honors Soldiers on Flag Day

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed gratitude towards soldiers on Flag Day, commemorating their sacrifice. During a Gandhinagar event, Patel contributed to the welfare of soldiers' families. Police officials and armed forces representatives were also present, recognizing contributions to the welfare of military families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 13:55 IST
Gujarat CM Honors Soldiers on Flag Day
Bhupendra Patel Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

On the solemn occasion of Flag Day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid tribute to the courageous soldiers safeguarding India's borders, expressing deep gratitude for their unyielding dedication to the nation. During an event held in Gandhinagar, the Chief Minister made a significant personal contribution aimed at supporting the welfare of families of the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives defending the country.

This observance not only honors the army's indomitable spirit but also underscores the collective recognition of their invaluable service through voluntary donations. The event was graced by Director General of Police Vikas Sahai, along with Lt. Col. (Retd) Jethwa, and officials from the Sonic Welfare and Rehabilitation Board, extending their support and acknowledgment of the selfless commitment soldiers and their families continue to demonstrate.

The initiative reconfirmed the community's enduring debt to the armed forces and emphasized a shared resolve to contribute to the welfare of military families, ensuring continued support for the gallant individuals who laid down their lives for the nation's more considerable cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024