On the solemn occasion of Flag Day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid tribute to the courageous soldiers safeguarding India's borders, expressing deep gratitude for their unyielding dedication to the nation. During an event held in Gandhinagar, the Chief Minister made a significant personal contribution aimed at supporting the welfare of families of the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives defending the country.

This observance not only honors the army's indomitable spirit but also underscores the collective recognition of their invaluable service through voluntary donations. The event was graced by Director General of Police Vikas Sahai, along with Lt. Col. (Retd) Jethwa, and officials from the Sonic Welfare and Rehabilitation Board, extending their support and acknowledgment of the selfless commitment soldiers and their families continue to demonstrate.

The initiative reconfirmed the community's enduring debt to the armed forces and emphasized a shared resolve to contribute to the welfare of military families, ensuring continued support for the gallant individuals who laid down their lives for the nation's more considerable cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)