Gujarat's Mega Rs 606 Crore Push: A New Era for Gandhinagar's Water Infrastructure

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel has approved Rs 606.34 crore for Gandhinagar's infrastructure enhancements under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana. This allocation includes major upgrades to sewage treatment, rainwater drainage, and water distribution, addressing current overflow issues and improving the quality of life amidst rapid urban growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 22:08 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation is set to undergo a significant upgrade, as Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel grants preliminary approval for a Rs 606.34 crore project. The funding comes from the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana and aims to advance the city's sewage treatment facilities, rainwater drainage systems, and water distribution network, as announced by the Chief Minister's office.

A substantial Rs 245 crore is earmarked for the Jaspur Sewage Treatment Plant and related infrastructure, while the remaining Rs 361.34 crore targets development in newly added villages and town planning areas within Gandhinagar's expanded jurisdiction. This initiative will combat the current overflow of untreated sewage water affecting numerous localities, a consequence of rapid urbanization and increased water use.

The decision to allocate such extensive resources underscores Chief Minister Patel's commitment to the health and livability of Gandhinagar's swelling population. A crucial element of the project, the replacement of the 11-kilometer gravity main line from Sargasan to Jaspur, promises to prevent future infrastructural burdens. This initiative affirms the state government's dedication to urban development and enhances the quality of life for its residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

