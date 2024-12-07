Assam Expands Cabinet with Four New Ministers

In a significant political development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expanded his cabinet, with four BJP legislators taking the oath as ministers. The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium in Guwahati, administered by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

The newly inducted ministers, Prasanta Phookan, Kaushik Rai, Krishnendu Paul, and Rupesh Gowala, are anticipated to further the state's development agenda in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL). Present at the ceremony were notable cabinet colleagues such as Pijush Hazarika and Dr Ranoj Pegu.

Expressing his intentions, CM Sarma congratulated the new ministers and emphasized the collective effort towards achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Assam's development. Concurrently, the state has initiated a ban on the serving and consumption of beef in public places, aligning with the Assam Cattle Preservation Act of 2021 to curb cattle slaughter effectively.

