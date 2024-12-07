Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Announces Incentives and Welfare for Home Guards

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami honored Home Guards on their Foundation Day, announcing new incentives, scholarships, and improvements in welfare measures. Key initiatives include incentives for high-altitude duty and maternity leave benefits. The state also plans infrastructure upgrades to enhance disaster management capabilities.

CM Dhami presents scholarship to meritorious children. (Photo.ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the rally parade at a Home Guards Foundation Day program in Dehradun, emphasizing the significance of their contributions to society. During the event, he distributed scholarship cheques to the children of meritorious Home Guard jawans and unveiled the Souvenir 2024 and Departmental Calendar 2025 for the Home Guards and Civil Defence Department.

Dhami announced that Home Guards serving at altitudes exceeding 9,000 feet will receive an additional Rs 200 daily, similar to police and SDRF personnel. Incentives of Rs 100 will be provided for trained Home Guards working alongside SDRF jawans. Uniform allowances for officers and employees will now be annual, and the retirement ex-gratia amount will increase by Rs 50,000.

Highlighting the role of the Home Guards, Dhami lauded their dedication to national service. He also announced the construction of a state-of-the-art indoor firing range in Premnagar and CSD canteen facilities for Home Guards. Key welfare measures include granting 12 casual leaves and introducing maternity leave for women Home Guards. Additionally, nine new emergency search and rescue centers are being established, enhancing disaster management in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

