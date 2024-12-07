Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Winter Char Dham Yatra: A Promising Initiative

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced preparations for the winter Char Dham Yatra, aiming to extend the pilgrimage season and boost tourism. The initiative is expected to enhance visitor experience and promote year-round travel to the state's sacred sites, potentially transforming the region's tourism landscape.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced that the state government has commenced preparations for the winter Char Dham Yatra. He described it as a "game changer" for the state. The government has outlined plans and initiated directives for organizing the yatra, Dhami stated to ANI on Saturday.

Highlighting his commitment to the project, CM Dhami revealed he would remain in the Rudraprayag area, engaging with locals to express gratitude. "The winter pilgrimage signifies a major potential shift for our region. Our travel season traditionally lasts five to six months, and this initiative could extend it further, as many sites remain accessible year-round," he remarked.

Emphasizing the importance of visitor experience, Dhami reiterated the state's dedication to ensuring a pleasant and trouble-free pilgrimage. "Our objective is to offer visitors an enjoyable experience across all months," he noted. Dhami attributed BJP's electoral success to their campaign and condemned the opposition's "politics of casteism, lies, and confusion." The winter Char Dham Yatra invites pilgrims to alternate holy sites such as Ukhimath, Pandukeshwar, Kharsali, and Mukhwa when traditional shrines close due to snowfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

