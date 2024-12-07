JP Nadda Champions BJP's Pro-Incumbency Wave and TB Eradication Efforts

Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday claimed that India has witnessed a pro-incumbency wave under the BJP's leadership, a first for the country. Speaking at a public rally in Telangana's Rangareddy, Nadda emphasized the party's commitment to consistent governance, highlighting the BJP's dedication to public service.

"For 70 years, anti-incumbency was the norm. However, since Narendra Modi's government came to power, we have been experiencing a rare pro-incumbency wave," Nadda declared. Drawing comparisons between Prime Ministers Modi and Nehru, he noted Modi's resilience in the face of a strong opposition, unlike the weaker resistance during Nehru's tenure.

Nadda also addressed what he termed the Congress government's failures in Telangana and launched the "TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan" in Haryana, which aims to eliminate tuberculosis by 2025. He reiterated the government's commitment to eradicating TB, underlining Modi's 2018 call to 'End TB' as a landmark initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)