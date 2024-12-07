Uttar Pradesh Invites Andhra CM for Mahakumbh 2025

In a move to unite states for a cultural phenomenon, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya extended an invitation to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to attend the Mahakumbh 2025. Scheduled to start on January 13, the Big Kumbh Mela is expected to attract thousands of devotees to Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to the press, Maurya highlighted the importance of state participation, revealing plans to have all state governments host camps at the event. Adding weight to his visit, he confirmed that CM Naidu agreed to attend representing the Tirupati Balaji Devasthan Trust, and appreciated Naidu's plans to set up a camp.

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a campaign, sending ministers across states to invite leaders for the grand gathering. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already inaugurated a crucial facility in Prayagraj to prepare for the influx of pilgrims. With the Mahakumbh set to end on February 26, 2025, efforts are ongoing to ensure the health and comfort of the attending devotees, including new floating jetties and medical facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)