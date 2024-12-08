Bajrang Dal Sparks Controversy Amid Diljit Dosanjh's Indore Concert

Bajrang Dal activists staged protests on Saturday against the scheduled concert of actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The concert is set to take place on December 8. Yash Bachani, a member of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, stated that Bajrang Dal might mobilize widespread street protests due to their opposition to the serving of meat and liquor at the event.

"Bajrang Dal received information about the concert where liquor would be served openly and meat would be available. Our presence here is to inspect the situation and ensure women's safety with the cooperation of the police administration. We remain vigilant against potential Love Jihad incidents. Our cultural stand against open liquor and meat consumption could result in protests," Bachani told reporters. Members of the Bajrang Dal rallied with slogans like "Jai Jai Shri Ram" and "Desh ka Bal, Bajrang Dal."

One Bajrang Dal member mentioned that their actions were a preview for a larger protest planned for the next day. Concurrently, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrendra Singh expressed that Indore police are taking the law and order, women's safety, and drug abuse issues seriously. "We haven't approved open liquor consumption, and we're closely monitoring the situation," Singh stated. Prior to this, the state excise department canceled the liquor permit for Dosanjh's Pune concert, responding to protests by the youth wing of the NCP and senior BJP figures. The 'Dil-Luminati Tour' is set to continue in Chandigarh and Guwahati.

