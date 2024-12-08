Bomb Scare in Lucknow: False Alerts at Key Locations

A bomb scare at three prominent locations in Lucknow has been confirmed as a hoax, police announced on Saturday. The false alert prompted an immediate deployment of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and a dog squad to the sites, including Hussainganj metro station, Charbagh station, and Alambagh.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Manisha Singh stated that the caller's alarming report led authorities to conduct thorough checks across all mentioned locations. Despite the gravity of the situation, all alerts were ultimately deemed baseless, providing relief to the community.

The swift response from law enforcement ensured that the safety and security of the public remained intact in Lucknow. Authorities remain vigilant to prevent similar incidents, underscoring the importance of verifying information before action.

(With inputs from agencies.)