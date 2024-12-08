Left Menu

Bomb Scare in Lucknow: False Alerts at Key Locations

A bomb threat at three notable locations in Lucknow turned out to be false. Authorities swiftly responded to the hoax with a complete sweep by the bomb squad and detection teams at Hussainganj metro station, Charbagh station, and Alambagh, ensuring public safety was not compromised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 09:27 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 09:27 IST
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Central, Manisha Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb scare at three prominent locations in Lucknow has been confirmed as a hoax, police announced on Saturday. The false alert prompted an immediate deployment of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and a dog squad to the sites, including Hussainganj metro station, Charbagh station, and Alambagh.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Manisha Singh stated that the caller's alarming report led authorities to conduct thorough checks across all mentioned locations. Despite the gravity of the situation, all alerts were ultimately deemed baseless, providing relief to the community.

The swift response from law enforcement ensured that the safety and security of the public remained intact in Lucknow. Authorities remain vigilant to prevent similar incidents, underscoring the importance of verifying information before action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

