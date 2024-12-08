Major Smuggling Hauls in Mizoram: Currency and Heroin Seized

A joint operation by Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police led to the apprehension of a Myanmarese national carrying illegal Indian currency notes worth Rs 1.24 crore in the Ngur area of Champhai district, Mizoram. The individual was caught with currency denominations of Rs 500, Rs 200, and Rs 100.

According to a post by Assam Rifles on X, the operation resulted in the recovery of Rs 1.24 crore and the apprehension of the Myanmarese individual on December 4, 2024. This operation follows a major drug bust in the same district, where 152.24 grams of heroin worth over Rs 1 crore was seized earlier that week.

On December 3, acting on intelligence, Assam Rifles and the Excise and Narcotics Department confiscated heroin disguised inside a bag in the Zote area. These coordinated efforts underscore the persistent challenges posed by smuggling activities in Mizoram, impacting the state and broader national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)