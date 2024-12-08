Demands for Intervention: Protests Against Atrocities on Bangladeshi Hindus Escalate

In a fervent plea for justice and intervention, Hindu organizations have taken to the streets, protesting against a surge in violent atrocities targeting Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. The demonstrators vocally criticized the ongoing assaults, rallying under banners imploring for the protection of Bangladeshi Hindus and a halt to the aggression against them.

The intensity of the demonstrations was evident as protestors called on bodies such as the United Nations and the Indian government to take decisive action. Noted figures, including the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad President Mahant Ravindra Puri, voiced their anguish and demanded an urgent intervention to address the crumbling law and order situation affecting minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

The protests coincide with statements from political leaders like Aditya Thackeray, who questioned the central government's response to the crisis. As tensions simmer, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is slated to visit Bangladesh, with expectations high for crucial discussions amid deteriorating relations between New Delhi and Dhaka.

