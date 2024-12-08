Left Menu

Union Ministers Glam Up Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav Ramp Walk

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and MoS Sukanta Majumdar graced the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav fashion show, celebrating Northeast India's vibrant culture. The event highlights the region's textiles, craftsmanship, and tourism, positioning it for economic advancement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the festival, fostering cultural and economic ties.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (Photo/@JM_Scindia). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, accompanied by Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar, made a striking appearance on the ramp at the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav fashion show held at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday. Praising the talented artists and models from the North-east, Scindia emphasized the event's showcase of the region's vibrant fashion.

Taking to social media platform X, Scindia expressed his admiration, stating, "Truly a celebration of culture and creativity! Each state was beautifully represented by talented artists and models." The Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav, an inaugural event, aims to provide a dynamic platform highlighting Northeast India's textile sector, tourism, and unique GI-tagged products.

This festival is set to become an annual ode to the cultural richness of Northeast India, with a strategic focus on future economic development. Activities at the Mahotsav include artisan exhibitions, 'Grameen haats,' state-specific pavilions, and technical discussions aimed at fostering economic opportunities across traditional handicrafts, agriculture, and tourism sectors.

Celebrating the region's cultural diversity, the event will feature vibrant musical performances and indigenous cuisines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the three-day Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav on Friday at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, marking a significant celebration of Northeast India's cultural and economic potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

