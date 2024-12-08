Digital Revolution in Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath's Vision
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath invites Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi to Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. Preparations are technologically advanced with AI, social media, and enhanced security. A new district is formed for streamlined management, promising a safe experience for 45 crore pilgrims.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended a cordial invitation to the Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, to attend the esteemed Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. The invitation was marked by presenting Majhi with a Shubh Kalash containing sacred Gangajal and the event's emblem. Notably, Odisha's Minister of Culture, Suryabanshi Suraj, was also part of the occasion.
Uttar Pradesh Ministers Anil Rajbhar and Satish Chandra Sharma made the visit to deliver the invitation on CM Yogi's behalf. Earlier, on December 3, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Maha Kumbh, for which preparations are nearing completion. The government has been reaching out nationwide to invite public representatives.
In a significant move, the Uttar Pradesh government declared the Maha Kumbh area in Prayagraj as a separate district, aiming to ensure efficient management of the event scheduled for January 2025. With an estimated 45 crore devotees expected, the Yogi Adityanath administration is deploying high-tech solutions, including AI and social media platforms, for enhanced management and security.
Comprehensive security protocols covering land, water, and air are under development, featuring high-tech jet skis for water police and AI-powered surveillance cameras across the venue. These technologies aim to maintain security and assist in locating lost individuals. Furthermore, platforms like Facebook and X will help reunite separated pilgrims promptly during the event. The grand event will commence with Paush Purnima Snan on 13 January 2025 and conclude with Mahashivratri on 26 February 2025.
