Home is Where the Heart Builds: A Journey of Resilience and Intention

Suvir Saran explores the concept of 'home' not as a physical location but as a tapestry of feelings and memories. Reflecting on his experiences in different cities, he learns that home is built within oneself, defined by love, intention, and the courage to find peace amid life's contradictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 10:05 IST
Artwork by Suvir Saran . Image Credit: ANI
In a thought-provoking exploration, Suvir Saran delves into the elusive concept of 'home.' For Saran, home is not merely a physical location. Instead, it's a fusion of memories, emotions, and intentions formed through his experiences across cities like Delhi, Bombay, and Manhattan, and even the rural landscape of Hebron, New York.

Saran's reflections are deeply personal; he recounts his mother's wisdom in transforming their house in Delhi—a metaphor for building a home within oneself. For Saran, 'home' has always been about the love, moments, and resilience that lived within its walls, transcending the physical structures around him.

His journey through Hebron, a place of stark contrasts, highlights the challenging yet rewarding nature of creating a sense of belonging. In a land often uninviting, Saran found peace and crafted meaning, understanding that true home resides in the courage to embrace and rebuild in imperfect settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

