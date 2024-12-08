Home is Where the Heart Builds: A Journey of Resilience and Intention

In a thought-provoking exploration, Suvir Saran delves into the elusive concept of 'home.' For Saran, home is not merely a physical location. Instead, it's a fusion of memories, emotions, and intentions formed through his experiences across cities like Delhi, Bombay, and Manhattan, and even the rural landscape of Hebron, New York.

Saran's reflections are deeply personal; he recounts his mother's wisdom in transforming their house in Delhi—a metaphor for building a home within oneself. For Saran, 'home' has always been about the love, moments, and resilience that lived within its walls, transcending the physical structures around him.

His journey through Hebron, a place of stark contrasts, highlights the challenging yet rewarding nature of creating a sense of belonging. In a land often uninviting, Saran found peace and crafted meaning, understanding that true home resides in the courage to embrace and rebuild in imperfect settings.

