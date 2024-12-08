Maha Kumbh 2025: A Global Spiritual Gathering

In a noteworthy bid to enhance interstate relations, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak reached out to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, inviting him to the prestigious Maha Kumbh 2025 scheduled in Prayagraj. This traditional event is being meticulously organized, promising a showcase of spiritual unity and advancements in technology.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally extended an invitation to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, presenting him with a Shubh Kalash of sacred Gangajal. The interaction marked a significant step in welcoming leaders from diverse regions to this grand cultural congregation, with Odisha's Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj joining the ceremonial gesture.

With preparations nearing completion, highlighted by the formation of the new Maha Kumbh Mela district in Prayagraj, the stage is set for a unique blend of traditional fervor and modern security innovations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the inauguration, while AI, jet skis, and digital platforms enhance crowd management and safety protocols for the millions expected to converge here in January 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)