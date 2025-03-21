Security Forces Achieve Major Victory Over Naxals in Chhattisgarh

In a significant development, Union Minister SP Singh Baghel lauded the security forces on Friday for successfully neutralizing 30 Naxals in two encounters across Chhattisgarh. He emphasized that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister's guidance, terrorism in India is nearing its end.

Baghel likened the situation to a light burning intensely before fading, indicating that insurgency is diminishing. Home Minister Amit Shah also celebrated the operations in Bijapur and Kanker districts as crucial accomplishments in the 'Naxal Mukt Bharat Abhiyan', a campaign striving for a Naxalism-free nation.

Congress figures, while acknowledging the security efforts, raised concerns. Charan Das Mahant questioned the economic acceleration in Bastar, pondering which businesses would venture into the area. Former Deputy CM TS Singh Deo remarked on the persistence of violence due to certain Naxal factions refusing to disarm.

(With inputs from agencies.)