Left Menu

Security Forces Achieve Major Victory Over Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Union Minister SP Singh Baghel and Home Minister Amit Shah praise security forces for neutralizing 30 Naxals in Chhattisgarh, marking a pivotal move towards a Naxal-free India. Amid political reactions, discussions arise about the impact on the region's economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:44 IST
Security Forces Achieve Major Victory Over Naxals in Chhattisgarh
Union Minister SP Singh Baghel. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Union Minister SP Singh Baghel lauded the security forces on Friday for successfully neutralizing 30 Naxals in two encounters across Chhattisgarh. He emphasized that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister's guidance, terrorism in India is nearing its end.

Baghel likened the situation to a light burning intensely before fading, indicating that insurgency is diminishing. Home Minister Amit Shah also celebrated the operations in Bijapur and Kanker districts as crucial accomplishments in the 'Naxal Mukt Bharat Abhiyan', a campaign striving for a Naxalism-free nation.

Congress figures, while acknowledging the security efforts, raised concerns. Charan Das Mahant questioned the economic acceleration in Bastar, pondering which businesses would venture into the area. Former Deputy CM TS Singh Deo remarked on the persistence of violence due to certain Naxal factions refusing to disarm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025