Political Tensions Rise in Maharashtra Over Election Results
Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders have raised doubts over the recent Maharashtra assembly election results, citing concerns about EVMs and questioning the mandate's legitimacy. The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition secured a significant victory, but opposition parties express skepticism about the electoral process.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi launched a critique on Sunday against the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, accusing them of stifling dissent following the assembly election results. Chaturvedi criticized the attempt to suppress not just opposition voices but also those challenging the prevailing election outcome.
During the assembly session's commencement, most MLAs from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) chose not to take their oaths. Shiv Sena UBT member Aaditya Thackeray remarked on the lack of public celebration over the election results, expressing skepticism toward the EVMs used. This abstention reflects the alliance's protest against what they perceive as manipulated results.
Adding to the growing concerns, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar addressed an anti-EVM event, voicing doubts about the election processes among voters. Pawar highlighted a prevalent lack of confidence in the electoral system, which he suggests has sown suspicion among the electorate in Maharashtra.
