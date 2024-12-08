Left Menu

Union Minister Piyush Goyal Inaugurates Advanced Wing at Sanjivani Hospital

Union Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated a new floor at Sanjivani Hospital, enhancing healthcare access in North Mumbai. He praised hospital staff for their efforts and emphasized support for MSMEs in industrial growth at the Assocham Summit, underscoring their importance in national development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 20:12 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated a new floor at Sanjivani Hospital in North Mumbai on Sunday, marking a significant step toward improving healthcare accessibility in the region. He expressed satisfaction that residents would no longer need to travel far for medical services.

Goyal praised the doctors and support staff at Sanjivani Hospital for their dedication, noting that the lack of healthcare facilities had been a pressing issue in North Mumbai. He conveyed optimism that the new initiatives, including an isolated ICU, would greatly enhance patient care.

On social media, Goyal expressed gratitude for being part of the inauguration of the hospital's new multi-speciality wing, equipped with modern amenities. Additionally, during his address at the Assocham Bharat @100 Summit, he stressed the critical role of MSMEs in India's industrial landscape and highlighted government plans to allocate resources and areas for their growth within upcoming township projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

