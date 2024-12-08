Udhampur's Lavender Revolution: Boosting Farming & Startups

Union Minister of State, Dr. Jitendra Singh, announced an intensified focus on expanding lavender farming in Udhampur, following successful trials in Bhaderwah. Chairing the District Development Coordination & Monitoring Committee meeting, Dr. Singh reviewed the progression of multiple Centrally Sponsored Schemes within the district.

Dr. Singh outlined plans to enhance lavender cultivation, especially in Latti village, aiming to involve over 3000 youths in startup ventures. Additionally, he discussed 'One district one Product' initiative for Kalari and highlighted former projects like Mantali International Yoga, promoting infrastructural developments to boost tourism.

During the meeting, Dr. Singh urged improvements in road quality under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and proposed measures for addressing ambulance shortages using MPLAD funds. Engaging local authorities, the session stressed the government's commitment to improving citizens' quality of life via enhanced service delivery and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)