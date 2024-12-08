Left Menu

Iltija Mufti Distinguishes Between Hinduism and Hindutva Amid Controversy

PDP leader Iltija Mufti clarified her remarks, differentiating between 'Hinduism' and 'Hindutva.' She criticized Hindutva as a 'disease' and an ideology of hate, contrasting it with the peaceful teachings of Hinduism. Mufti called for secular values, condemning violence in religion's name.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 22:58 IST
People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a clarifying statement, People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti addressed the controversy surrounding her recent comments, distinguishing between the ideology of 'Hindutva' and the religion of 'Hinduism.' Mufti emphasized that her critique was directed at Hindutva, not Hinduism, which she praised for its principles of peace and compassion.

Mufti expressed strong opposition to Hindutva, describing it as a 'disease' that needs eradication from India. She stressed that her views align with Mahatma Gandhi's vision of a secular and inclusive nation, firmly opposing the divisive ideology attributed to Veer Savarkar, who advocated for Hindu hegemony.

Her comments followed a controversial online post where she criticized the philosophy of Hindutva, after a viral video showed Muslim boys being coerced into chanting 'Jai Shri Ram.' Mufti reiterated her call for recognizing the damaging misuse of religion for instigating violence, urging a return to the true values of 'Ramrajya' and harmony among faiths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

