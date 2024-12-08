Iltija Mufti Distinguishes Between Hinduism and Hindutva Amid Controversy

In a clarifying statement, People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti addressed the controversy surrounding her recent comments, distinguishing between the ideology of 'Hindutva' and the religion of 'Hinduism.' Mufti emphasized that her critique was directed at Hindutva, not Hinduism, which she praised for its principles of peace and compassion.

Mufti expressed strong opposition to Hindutva, describing it as a 'disease' that needs eradication from India. She stressed that her views align with Mahatma Gandhi's vision of a secular and inclusive nation, firmly opposing the divisive ideology attributed to Veer Savarkar, who advocated for Hindu hegemony.

Her comments followed a controversial online post where she criticized the philosophy of Hindutva, after a viral video showed Muslim boys being coerced into chanting 'Jai Shri Ram.' Mufti reiterated her call for recognizing the damaging misuse of religion for instigating violence, urging a return to the true values of 'Ramrajya' and harmony among faiths.

