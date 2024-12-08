PM Modi to Kickstart 'Rising Rajasthan' Summit 2024 in Jaipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024' in Jaipur on Monday, a major event organized at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre. According to the Prime Minister's Office, Modi will arrive in Jaipur on Monday morning to commence the summit's proceedings.

Upon his arrival at the venue, Modi will inaugurate the summit with a ceremonial tour of the exposition. At the Inaugural Hall, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will present Modi with a commemorative souvenir, followed by a children's choir performance to welcome the Prime Minister.

The summit will see addresses from the Chief Minister, leading industry figures such as Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra, and finally, a special address by Prime Minister Modi. After concluding the Jaipur event, Modi will travel to Panipat to inaugurate the Bima Sakhi Yojana for women's empowerment and lay the foundation of Maharana Pratap Horticultural University in Karnal.

(With inputs from agencies.)